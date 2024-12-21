Generate top 5 Tags from the below article, mention them with commas beside by beside

The Telugu-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King has taken Hyderabad by storm, with superstar Mahesh Babu's powerful voiceover as Mufasa earning widespread acclaim. Fans have flocked to cinemas, celebrating not just the film but also their admiration for the beloved actor.

Social media platforms are buzzing with creative tributes. One fan’s viral post featured their adorable cat mimicking Simba in the iconic poster scene, capturing hearts across the internet. Cutouts, fan art, and innovative recreations have further showcased Mahesh Babu’s influence and the affection of his fans.

Theatres in Hyderabad have turned into celebration zones, with audiences cheering, dancing, and creating a festival-like atmosphere during screenings. This enthusiastic response is a testament to Mahesh Babu’s enduring star power and the magic of regional cinema.

Mufasa: The Lion King is now playing in cinemas in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, drawing audiences across India into the majestic world of the Pride Lands.







