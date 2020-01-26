Get Ready To Witness The Glimpse Of De'V'il And Sa'V'iour…

Tollywood is getting ready to drop another most awaited multi-starrer… This movie has young heroes Nani and Sudheer Babu in lead characters essaying protagonist and antagonist roles respectively.

It is already announced that the character posters of Nani and Sudheer Babu will be out on 27th and 28th January. Today being 26th January, it is only a day left for the poster releases.

The makers of the movie thus dropped a post on their Twitter handle remembering us the dates… Have a look!





Tomorrow and day after tomorrow at 10 am ⏱ be ready 🤞👊 saViour vs deVil #VTheMovie https://t.co/fMylgA1SR3 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) January 26, 2020

This post has the release date of 'Rakshakudu' on 27th January @10AM and 'Rakshashudu' on 28th January @10 AM.

The 'V' movie has Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the lead heroines which is directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.