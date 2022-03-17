Ghani Trailer: It's All About Varun Tej's Battle In The Ring

Mega compound's young hero Varun Tej is all trying hard to hit the blockbuster with his upcoming movie 'Ghani'. Being a sports drama, Varun is essaying the role of a boxer and aims to win the battle at the International level to prove himself to his parents. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of the Ghani movie and created noise on social media…



Varun Tej also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Here you go, #GhaniTrailer https://youtu.be/GhMVQwp8PYs It's just a glimpse of the hard work we put in..hope you'll like it! #Ghani is Coming to Deliver the knockout Punch on 8th April 2022! #GhaniFromApril8th".

Even the trailer release poster looks impressive… Varun Tej looked terrific with his boxer avatar while Suneil Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra and Naveen Shetty are also seen in the poster.

Going with the trailer, it all starts off with Ghani's mother taking a promise that he shouldn't play boxing in his lifetime. But Ghani keeps it a secret and wants his mother to know about his boxing career after winning a national medal. On the other hand, Naveen Chandra is the opponent of Ghani and he also practices his best to win the medal. But unfortunately, after his defeat, Ghani's mother knows about it and taunts him. But, he wants to win as he is Vikramaditya aka Suniel Shetty's son. Jagapathi Babu motivates him and thus we need to wait and watch how will Ghani will win the match and impress his mother.

Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying the prominent roles. Varun Tej underwent boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on 8th April, 2022!