‘Ghatikachalam’ teaser gets unveiled

The much-anticipated suspense thriller Ghatikachalam, featuring Nikhil Devadula, is on the verge of hitting theaters. Produced by M.C. Raju under the Oasis Entertainment banner and directed by Amar Kamepalli, the film's teaser was unveiled at a grand event, generating excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Renowned producer SKN and acclaimed director Maruthi have taken the initiative to release Ghatikachalam worldwide, amplifying expectations. During the event, writer Srinivas expressed his gratitude for the support from the media, stating, “With a strong story, I believe the film will resonate with audiences.”

Actor Rangadam shared his surprise at the depth of his character, thanking Maruthi and SKN for making the project a significant one. Director Mallikarjun praised the film's content-driven nature, while actress Arvika Gupta conveyed her confidence that the movie would impress viewers despite her limited Telugu fluency.

Director Amar Kamepalli revealed that the concept originated from real-life incidents shared by his friend Raju. He emphasized the film’s strong technical execution, noting support from Maruthi and SKN during production.

Hero Nikhil Devadula remarked on the intensity of the narrative, which revolves around a teenage boy and his father. Producer SKN highlighted the film's potential and the importance of supporting small-scale projects in the industry. The release date for Ghatikachalam will be announced soon.