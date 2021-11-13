Godfather: Music Director SS Thaman Confirms That Salman Khan Will Share Screen Space With Chiranjeevi In This Film

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi's 153rd movie is titled as 'Godfather'. Being the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, it is being directed by ace filmmaker Mohan Raja. Music sensation SS Thaman is roped in to tune the songs for this most awaited movie. Well, he recently made a big announcement and treated all the fans of Mega Star. He said, Bollywood ace actor Salman Khan is all set to shake the legs with Chiranjeevi in a song and it will definitely be a big moment for all the fans.



He doled out, "There is Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us."

Speaking about Hollywood singer Britney Spear signing this movie, he said, the discussions are going on. "We are approaching the start of the thing. It is just on the starting lines. We are making the documentation strong before going and approaching. We still don't have proper clarity on making her (Britney Spears) sing a Telugu song or doing a proper English song for the film."

He further added, "Discussions are still happening but the approach is going good. So, I am going in December, and we are meeting the agents and clients. So, by the end of the year we will come to know about collaborating with us."

Well, Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake into a blockbuster movie. The shooting of this movie commenced in August, 2021. Thus, Chiru's 153rd movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman. Even Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.