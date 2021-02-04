Good News For Keerthy Suresh Fans!

Tollywood: Keerthy Suresh is one of the top heroines in the Telugu film industry. After Mahanati, her career graph has taken a new leap. The actress is working on a series of interesting films right now. Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh is working on Mahesh Babu's Sarkaaru Vaari Paata right now. The film unit is extremely happy to have her on board. Meanwhile, the 28 year old actress joined Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

"#ForbesIndia30U30 Entertainment Category | National Award-winning @KeerthyOfficial, 28, has already won over fans of Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films." read a tweet from the official handle.

Honored to be one among the different walks of fame in the #ForbesIndia30U30. Thank you so much @forbes_india. Humbled 🙏🏻😊 https://t.co/1XIbARcDEX — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 3, 2021

"Honored to be one among the different walks of fame in the #ForbesIndia30U30. Thank you so much @forbes_india. Humbled." posted Keerthy Suresh, sharing her happiness on this achievement.

On the work front, Keerthy has Rang De on her hand, apart from Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. She is also in talks for a couple of films in Tamil.