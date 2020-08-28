Good news for on Pawan Kalyan's fans

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan signed three movies as part of his comeback. One of them is the remake of Bollywood film Pink. Another one is the film with director Krish. The third movie is with Harish Shankar. Except Harish Shankar's film, the other two movies already hit the floors.

Now, with lockdown, there is no clarity on when Pawan's movies will resume again. We are unsure if Pawan is also ready to start the shoot for his new movies. But, with his birthday round the corner, the fans are hopeful that the updates on his films will flow.

Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday on 2nd of September and we may expect first look posters and teasers of his new movies. There may also few surprises about his new movies too. Stay tuned to us for more details.