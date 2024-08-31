Good sign for Nani: ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ shows consistency on second day

Natural Star Nani is riding high on the success of his latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which has added another feather to his cap. The film has opened to impressive numbers in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as overseas, marking a significant achievement in Nani's already illustrious career.



Despite being a working day, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram maintained a steady performance on its second day. Trade reports suggest that advance sales for the third day (Saturday) were highly promising, with collections on the third day surpassing those of the second. The film is expected to hit its peak on Sunday, with projections indicating even higher numbers.

One of the most notable accomplishments for Nani with this film is its performance in the United States. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram crossed the $1 million mark on its second day, making it Nani’s 10th film to achieve this milestone in the region. This places Nani just behind superstar Mahesh Babu, who holds the record with 12 films crossing the million-dollar mark in the USA.

Nani's consistent success at the box office, both domestically and internationally, underscores his growing popularity and solidifies his position as one of the leading stars in the Telugu film industry. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram continues to draw audiences, and with its strong momentum, it is poised to become another blockbuster in Nani's career.