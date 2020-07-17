Gopichand impressed with Maruthi's script?

Maruthi scored a big hit with Prati Roju Pandaage that released last year. Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles. Satyaraj and Rao Ramesh played the other key roles in the film. Now, the director is busy with the script work of his next film and most likely, he will also work with Gopichand next year.

Gopichand is in talks with multiple directors and most likely, the actor might confirm the movie with the director. Maruthi too discussed projects with other heroes but there are more chances that the film will hit the floors first.

Gopichand currently has only one movie on production stage. Apart from this, he signed a film with director Teja. Stay tuned to us for more details on the cast and crew of the film.