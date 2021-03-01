Gopichand Malineni having a tough time!

Tollywood: Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'BB3' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Balayya is planning to wrap up the project as soon as possible and kickstart his next film.

Balakrishna has already signed his next movie with Gopichand Malineni who recently scored a super hit with 'Krack' starring Ravi Teja. Mythri Movie Makers are going to bankroll this project and the pre-production works are currently going on in full swing. As per the latest reports, Gopichand Malineni is now in search of a heroine for Balakrishna in the movie. However, this has become a big obstacle for the makers as none of the mainstream actresses are showing interest in working with a senior Hero like Balakrishna.

So, Gopichand Malineni is still uncertain if going for a new face is a good choice or not. We can say that the makers will lock the heroine very soon.