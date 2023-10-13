‘Gopichand32’ team wraps up Milan schedule

A high-voltage action entertainer is being made as Chitralayam Studios production no.1 under the new direction of Srinuvaitla with 'macho star' Gopichand as the hero. Srinu Vaitla, who is a master at delivering action and commercial entertainers that appeal to the masses and families alike, presents Gopichand in a completely different role that he has never done before.

The Milan shooting schedule of this film, which will be made lavishly with a huge budget, has been completed. Key scenes were shot on some amazing locations in Italy and Milan along with hero Gopichand and other cast members. A grand song led by star choreographer Shekhar Master also completed this schedule. Most of the film will be shot in some amazing locations abroad.

Renowned distributor and exhibitor Venu Donepudi is producing this film on a grand scale under Chitralayam Studios banner with best production and technical standards.

Top technicians are working on this film. Gopi Mohan, who is associated with several blockbusters of Srinuvaitla, has penned the screenplay. KV Guhan is working as cameraman. Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music.