Govt. appoints Dil Raju as Chairman of TFDC

Renowned Telugu film producer and distributor Dil Raju, known for his two-decade-long successful journey in the cinema industry, has officially been appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) for a two-year term.

The Government of Telangana issued a Government Order (GO) confirming his appointment, marking a significant step in bridging the Telugu film industry with the state administration. This decision followed months of speculation since the Congress government assumed power and multiple discussions regarding the leadership of FDC.

Dil Raju's extensive experience in film production and distribution positions him as an ideal choice for this prestigious role. As Chairman, he is expected to spearhead initiatives to further develop the film industry, ensuring benefits for filmmakers and fostering growth in the sector. The government is reportedly planning to allocate additional funds to FDC and anticipates a comprehensive action plan from Dil Raju after he takes charge.

On the professional front, Dil Raju’s production house is gearing up for a packed release schedule. His much-anticipated film Gamechanger is slated for release next month. Additionally, he is distributing Daku Maharaj and producing Sankranthi ki Vastunnam, both scheduled to hit theaters during the festive season.

With his appointment as FDC Chairman, Dil Raju is set to play a dual role, balancing creative filmmaking and industry leadership, promising an exciting new phase for Telugu cinema.