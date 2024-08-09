Grand teaser launch of ‘1980’s Radhe Krishna’ generates buzz

The teaser for the much-anticipated film "1980’s Radhe Krishna" was unveiled today in a grand event held in Hyderabad. Produced by Voodugu Sudhakar under SV Creations and directed by Ismail Shaik, the film features SS Saidulu in the lead role, with Bramarambika and Arpita Lohi as the heroines. The music is composed by ML Raja, and the film will be released in both Telugu and Banjara languages.

The teaser launch event was graced by notable guests, including producer Bekkam Venugopal, producer Ram Talluri, hero Sohel, and Auto Ramprasad. Each guest expressed their support and optimism for the film’s success. Ram Talluri praised the teaser and the film's music, expressing hope that the production will bring success to the team. Bekkam Venugopal commended the filmmakers for their dedication, particularly highlighting the improvements made based on his feedback. Hero Sohel and Auto Ramprasad also shared their enthusiasm for the project, noting the team's hard work.

Director Ismail Shaik thanked everyone who contributed to the film, including Tanikella Bharani for his voice-over work on the teaser. He expressed hope that the film will resonate with audiences and achieve success. The film's unique presentation and strong promotional backing suggest a promising future for "1980’s Radhe Krishna."