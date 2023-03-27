Gudumba Shankar: Special Shows Coming Soon

Pawan Kalyan's fans have yet another reason to celebrate as another one of his movies is reportedly set for a re-release. After the special shows of Khushi and Jalsa, it is now being said that Gudumba Shankar will soon hit the screens again.

The official release date is yet to be announced, but sources say it will be revealed soon along with other details. As Gudumba Shankar is known for its entertainment value, it is expected to do well at the box office.

With the recent re-release of Orange, mega fans are already on cloud nine, and this latest news is sure to add to their excitement. Stay tuned for further updates on the re-release of Gudumba Shankar.