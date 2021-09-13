Gully Rowdy Trailer: Sundeep Kishan Makes Us Go ROFL Essaying the Role Of A Rowdy

Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan is enjoying the success of his last movie A1 Express. Being known for picking completely entertaining and unique subjects, this time he is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs turning into a 'Gully Rowdy'. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have released the trailer of this film and showcased a glimpse of Sundeep Kishan's hilarious rowdy avatar and his romance with the lead actress Neha Shetty. Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi Konidela launched the trailer of Gully Rowdy and sent his best wishes to the whole team of this movie.



Sundeep Kishan shared the theatrical trailer on his Twitter page and made his fans go ROFL… Take a look!

The trailer starts off with Viva Harsha introducing Sundeep Kishan as a rowdy to Neha Shetty. Although he doesn't look like a rowdy, Neha asks him to solve her problem and fight with a few men who trouble her. Well, besides the lovely romantic track of the lead actors, side by side another kidnap story is cooked up by Rajendra Prasad and his gang. Well, we need to wait and watch how is Bobby Simha who is essaying the role of a violent cop is involved in this story.

Gully Rowdy movie is directed by G Nageswara Reddy and is produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana under the Kona Film Corporation and MVV Cinemas banners. It also has Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Shakalaka Shankar in other important roles.

Gully Rowdy movie will be released on 17th September 2021 and is all set to compete with Vijay Antony's 'Vijaya Raghavan', 'Plan B' and Nithiin's Maestro movies.