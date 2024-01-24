‘Hanu-Man’ actor Teja Sajja silently shooting his next flick

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who initially made his mark as a child artist in the industry, has now achieved immense success as the lead in the blockbuster film "Hanu-Man." Basking in the unprecedented box office triumph of the movie, Teja Sajja is set to continue his winning streak with an upcoming project directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, known for his work in "Eagle."

Excitingly, almost 70% of the shooting for this new film is already complete, signaling the project's swift progress. The film is being produced by People Media Factory, and while details about the heroine, supporting cast, and crew remain under wraps, an official announcement containing this information, along with the eagerly awaited release date, is expected to be made soon.

Teja Sajja's transition from a child artist to a leading hero has been met with considerable success, and with this upcoming project, he seems poised to further solidify his position in the Telugu film industry. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await more details about this collaboration between Teja Sajja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni.