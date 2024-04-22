‘Hanu-Man’ celebrates 100 days in theatres; creates new milestones

Prasanth Varma's superhero spectacle, "Hanu-Man," starring Teja Sajja, has marked a significant milestone by completing an impressive 100 days in theatres across 25 centres. Initially faced with distribution challenges during its release amidst stiff competition, the film swiftly gained traction and expanded its reach, emerging as a standout success story in the Indian film industry.

Despite the intense competition during the Sankranthi season, "Hanu-Man" managed to carve out its niche and win over audiences with its unique concept and compelling narrative. As positive word-of-mouth spread, the film witnessed a surge in demand, leading to additional screenings and a triumphant entry into the 300 Cr club.

Critics and audiences alike have lauded "Hanu-Man" for its innovative storytelling, standout performances, and high production values. From its gripping storyline to its breathtaking action sequences, the film has captivated viewers and left a lasting impression on cinema enthusiasts.

Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, "Hanu-Man" not only solidifies its position as a box office juggernaut but also lays the foundation for the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). With plans underway for a sequel titled "Jai Hanuman," fans can look forward to another thrilling chapter in the superhero saga.

As the industry celebrates the success of "Hanu-Man," anticipation mounts for the upcoming sequel, promising to deliver yet another exhilarating cinematic experience. With its blend of action, drama, and larger-than-life characters, "Hanu-Man" continues to soar high, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian cinema.







