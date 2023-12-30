‘Hanu-Man’ clears censor; gets U/A

'Hanu-Man' marks a groundbreaking venture as the first Indian original superhero movie within creative director Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe. Starring Teja Sajja, the film has generated nationwide excitement, fueled by the exceptional response to its teaser and trailer.

Recently completing the censor process, 'Hanuman' has received a U/A certificate, paving the way for its much-anticipated release. The film has been described by censor members as visually stunning, with extraordinary emotions and mesmerizing content. Set to hit theaters worldwide on January 12 as a special treat for Hanuman Sankranti, the movie promises a grand cinematic experience.

Amrita Iyer takes on the female lead role, while Vinay Roy portrays the villain. Notably, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar plays a key role in the film, adding to the stellar cast.

Produced by K Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, with Mrs. Chaitanya presenting the film, 'Hanuman' is a highly ambitious project. Asrin Reddy serves as the executive producer, with Venkat Kumar Jetty as the line producer and Kushal Reddy as the associate producer.

The film boasts a chartbuster album crafted by the talented trio of Gourahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. All the songs have become super hits, adding to the buzz surrounding the movie. Shivendra's cinematography and Srinagendra Thangala's production design contribute to the film's impressive visuals.

'Hanuman Panworld' is set to release in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, as well as internationally in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. The film's pan-Indian and global release further emphasizes its ambitious and innovative approach to storytelling in the superhero genre.