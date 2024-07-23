‘Hanu-Man’ makers grab worldwide theatrical rights of ‘Double iSmart’

The excitement is building for the highly anticipated Pan-India film "Double iSmart," which brings together the dynamic duo of Ustaad Ram Pothineni and Dashing Director Puri Jagannadh. The sequel to the blockbuster "iSmart Shankar," the film promises a double dose of mass appeal, action, drama, and entertainment, as seen in the widely praised posters, teaser, and songs.

"Double Ismart" is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, strategically positioned to benefit from a five-day long weekend, with holidays on Independence Day (Thursday) and Raksha Bandhan (Monday). This extended opening is expected to draw large audiences across multiple regions.

The film's worldwide theatrical rights have been acquired by Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, covering five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. PrimeShow Entertainment, known for the Pan-India hit "Hanu-Man," is planning an extensive release for "Double Ismart" in all these languages.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects Banner, the movie features Sanjay Dutt in a powerful role and Kavya Thapar as the female lead opposite Ram. The film's music is composed by Mani Sharma, with cinematography handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli.