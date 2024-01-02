Live
- Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K in wake of recent terror attacks
- 151 Myanmar soldiers, who fled to Mizoram, flown out
- The arrow of Lav-Kush may hit BJP only, says Tej Pratap Yadav
- Why does improving body image top New Year resolutions list?
- Supreme Court dismisses plea against signature campaigns launched by DMK against NEET in TN schools
- Indian pharma firm launches oral solution for prostrate cancer
- Kerala: Emerging IT Hub Redefining its Identity Beyond Tourism
- AFC Asian Cup: Renowned coach Bora Milutinovic comes calling to Indian team's training session
- Tips For Choosing Your ‘Shaadi Ka Joda’
- Nitish Kumar not joining NDA: Bihar minister
Just In
‘Hanu-Man’ will have shades of Hrithik’s ‘Krrish’; reveals director
"Hanu-Man," the upcoming film directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is set to be the first installment in Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe.
"Hanu-Man," the upcoming film directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is set to be the first installment in Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled for a grand release on January 12, and in a recent interview, the director shared intriguing details about the project.
Prasanth Varma mentioned, “Hanu-Man will be along the lines of ‘Krrish.’ Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish’ is a superhero film, and ‘Hanu-Man’ is also a superhero film. What happens when a normal person gets superpowers? This is the crux of both films. Here in ‘Hanu-Man,’ the protagonist will get the powers of Lord Hanuman. ‘Hanu-Man’ will also follow the same template of a superhero film.”
Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the movie features Amritha Iyer as the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Satya, Raj Deepak Shetty, and others play vital roles in this superhero flick.