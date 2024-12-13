Live
Telangana Ministers and Officials to Inspect Hostels Tomorrow
Telangana ministers Revanth Reddy and Bhatti, alongside senior officials, will conduct raids in hostels across the state tomorrow. The inspections are aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and proper functioning of these hostels, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to address concerns related to student welfare and accommodation standards.
The surprise inspections come in the wake of rising concerns regarding the conditions and safety protocols in hostels, particularly for students from marginalized communities. With a focus on enforcing regulations and improving living conditions, the raid is expected to cover several key locations across Telangana.
The ministers, along with high-ranking officials, will inspect the facilities, check safety measures, and ensure compliance with state guidelines. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure that all student accommodations are maintained at a high standard, providing students with a safe and conducive environment for their academic pursuits.