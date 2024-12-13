Gattu Mandal Residents Accuse Tahsildar of Rampant Corruption, Seek Immediate Action

Gadwal: Residents of Gattu Mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district have filed a serious complaint against the Tahsildar, accusing him of rampant corruption and extortion. They allege that bribes are demanded for almost every service, including land registrations, family member certificates, resolving Dharani portal issues, inheritance transfers, and even welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi.

The complaint details various rates of bribes charged, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the service. The Tahsildar has been accused of acting more like a political figure than a government official, exploiting the public and tarnishing the integrity of government schemes.

The residents have urged the District Collector to take immediate action by removing the corrupt official and appointing a more ethical replacement. This appeal highlights the pressing need for accountability and transparency in local governance.

If these allegations are substantiated, this could be a serious blow to the public's trust in administrative systems and calls for swift intervention to ensure justice.