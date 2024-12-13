District SP T Srinivasa Rao Reviews Security Arrangements for Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Jathara

Gadwal: District SP T. Srinivasa Rao visited Maldakal to review the security arrangements for the annual Jathara celebrations of Sri Sri Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy (Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy), which commenced today. The SP inspected the arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the devotees.

Key Inspections and Suggestions:

Parking Areas: SP Srinivasa Rao reviewed parking facilities set up on I-Z Road, Gadwal Road, Elkur Road, and Madhyala Banda Road. He suggested additional measures to enhance parking convenience.

Temple Premises: The SP inspected the temple surroundings, queue line barricades, entry and exit gates, and VIP entry points.

Briefing for Police Personnel: A briefing session was conducted for police officers and staff from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district deployed for the Jathara. The SP provided guidelines on maintaining security and managing the crowd effectively.

SP’s Directives:

The SP emphasized the importance of organized planning to avoid inconvenience to devotees:

1. Shift-based Security: Security is arranged in two shifts over five days. Officers must remain vigilant and ensure seamless crowd management.

2. Guiding Devotees: Police personnel should assist devotees, particularly children, and manage queues to prevent confusion.

3. Festival Highlights: Special focus is on events like Teppotsavam (boat festival) and Rathotsavam (chariot festival), which attract large crowds over three days.

4. Coordination via WhatsApp Groups: A dedicated WhatsApp group is set up for the police team to report any issues immediately to the relevant authorities.

The SP reiterated the responsibility of police officers and staff to ensure a peaceful and successful Jathara. He urged the personnel to work with commitment and dedication, enabling devotees to celebrate the event without any difficulties.

Participants: Gadwal CI T. Srinu, Shanti Nagar CI Tata Babu, SI Nandikar, and other police officers and staff were present during the inspection and briefing.