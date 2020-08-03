Happy Raksha Bandhan: Tollywood Actors Celebrate This Festival With Much Joy And Pour Their Wishes Through Social Media
They fight but at the end of the day, they become friends…
They stand by each other's side and bring out their inner strength when someone is opposing their sibling…
And
They may stay far away and be busy in their lives but the lovely bond they hold will never ever fall weak!!!
Yes… When it comes to 'Brother' and 'Sister', they may stay far away but they will always be close to hearts!!! Today being 'Raksha Bandhan', all of them are celebrating this festival with much joy with their siblings… Even our dear Tollywood stars are also doing the same and are spending happy time with their family. From Chiranjeevi to Lakshmi Manchu, many stars dropped wonderful candid pics of their 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations and made the fans go awe on this special day… A few of them even dropped throwback childhood pics and reminisced their memories.
We Hans India have collated the social media posts of Tollywood stars for our readers on this special day… Have a look!
Nithiin
Varun Tej Konidela
Niharika Konidela
Chiranjeevi Konidela
నా చెల్లెళ్ళిద్దరితోనే కాదు. తెలుగింటి ఆడపడచులతో అన్నయ్య అని పిలిపించుకునే అదృష్టం నాది. నా ఆడపడుచులందరికి రాఖీ పౌర్ణమి శుభాకాంక్షలు.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 3, 2020
Happy #RakshaBandhan ! pic.twitter.com/DAZrypOm5B
Lakshmi Manchu
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for being my strong pillars & helping me be the best version of myself from a longtime 🤗 I'll forever cherish the moments shared with you and I promise that I'll always stand by you despite the odds! Love you loads ❤ #HappyRakshaBandhan @manojkmanchu & @vishnumanchu 😘❤
Nani
Pragya Jaiswal
View this post on Instagram
Here's to the sisters who have always been my pillars of strength, the only ones who understand me without me even speaking a word and who are always always there for me no matter what..I know this festival implies protection n care from brothers but both my sisters have done much much more than that and I wouldn't have it any other way..Love you both wayyy too much @pranjul1204 @poorwasaluja.. Happy Rakshabandhan to both my sisters..🌹👯♀️❤️ #BestBondEver #Love #Friendship #Trust #BestSisters
Mehreen Pirzadaa
Sameera Reddy
RRR Movie
On this #RakshaBandhan, let's pledge to salute all the frontline workers for protecting us just like how our own siblings do. Hope we win against this Covid very soon and get back to our works like before 💖 #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/5hFWhZ97ES— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 3, 2020
Vishnu Manchu
Happy Rakshabandan to my elder sister who always scared me and still scares me. pic.twitter.com/yZKQcL8U39— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 3, 2020
Manchu Manoj
Sometimes I feel how lucky she is for having a brother like me 😜😜😜— MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) August 3, 2020
It's okay my dear akka @LakshmiManchu u can thank me later 😂
Wishing you a very very happy Rakshabandhan 🤗
You are my biggest strength and support system 😍
Love you loads 😘#HappyRakhi #RakshaBandhan2020 pic.twitter.com/SiPXITDiTu
Raashi Khanna
When I count my blessings, I count you twice.. love you Hon.. #HappyRakshaBandhan to all the lovely brothers and sisters.. 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/m5tAJxqNb5— Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) August 3, 2020
Manjula Ghattamaneni
Some bonds are really precious, and the best of those are what we shared as siblings.❤️— Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) August 3, 2020
We fought, we shared and we loved one another. What a beautiful time it was and a feeling it is to have grown up together with you all. More love, A happy Raksha Bandhan to you my brothers.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TVUW5xnNGq
