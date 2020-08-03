 Top
Happy Raksha Bandhan: Tollywood Actors Celebrate This Festival With Much Joy And Pour Their Wishes Through Social Media

They fight but at the end of the day, they become friends…

They fight but at the end of the day, they become friends…

They stand by each other's side and bring out their inner strength when someone is opposing their sibling…

They may stay far away and be busy in their lives but the lovely bond they hold will never ever fall weak!!!

Yes… When it comes to 'Brother' and 'Sister', they may stay far away but they will always be close to hearts!!! Today being 'Raksha Bandhan', all of them are celebrating this festival with much joy with their siblings… Even our dear Tollywood stars are also doing the same and are spending happy time with their family. From Chiranjeevi to Lakshmi Manchu, many stars dropped wonderful candid pics of their 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations and made the fans go awe on this special day… A few of them even dropped throwback childhood pics and reminisced their memories.

We Hans India have collated the social media posts of Tollywood stars for our readers on this special day… Have a look!

Nithiin

Varun Tej Konidela

Niharika Konidela

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Lakshmi Manchu

Nani

Pragya Jaiswal

Mehreen Pirzadaa

Sameera Reddy

RRR Movie

Vishnu Manchu

Manchu Manoj

Raashi Khanna

Manjula Ghattamaneni

