Happy Raksha Bandhan: Tollywood Actors Celebrate This Festival With Much Joy And Pour Their Wishes Through Social Media

They fight but at the end of the day, they become friends…

They stand by each other's side and bring out their inner strength when someone is opposing their sibling…

And

They may stay far away and be busy in their lives but the lovely bond they hold will never ever fall weak!!!

Yes… When it comes to 'Brother' and 'Sister', they may stay far away but they will always be close to hearts!!! Today being 'Raksha Bandhan', all of them are celebrating this festival with much joy with their siblings… Even our dear Tollywood stars are also doing the same and are spending happy time with their family. From Chiranjeevi to Lakshmi Manchu, many stars dropped wonderful candid pics of their 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations and made the fans go awe on this special day… A few of them even dropped throwback childhood pics and reminisced their memories.

We Hans India have collated the social media posts of Tollywood stars for our readers on this special day… Have a look!

Nithiin

Varun Tej Konidela

Niharika Konidela

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Lakshmi Manchu



Nani

Pragya Jaiswal



Mehreen Pirzadaa

Sameera Reddy

RRR Movie

On this #RakshaBandhan, let's pledge to salute all the frontline workers for protecting us just like how our own siblings do. Hope we win against this Covid very soon and get back to our works like before 💖 #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/5hFWhZ97ES — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 3, 2020

Vishnu Manchu

Happy Rakshabandan to my elder sister who always scared me and still scares me. pic.twitter.com/yZKQcL8U39 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 3, 2020

Manchu Manoj

Sometimes I feel how lucky she is for having a brother like me 😜😜😜

It's okay my dear akka @LakshmiManchu u can thank me later 😂

Wishing you a very very happy Rakshabandhan 🤗

You are my biggest strength and support system 😍

Love you loads 😘#HappyRakhi #RakshaBandhan2020 pic.twitter.com/SiPXITDiTu — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) August 3, 2020

Raashi Khanna

When I count my blessings, I count you twice.. love you Hon.. #HappyRakshaBandhan to all the lovely brothers and sisters.. 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/m5tAJxqNb5 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) August 3, 2020

Manjula Ghattamaneni

Some bonds are really precious, and the best of those are what we shared as siblings.❤️

We fought, we shared and we loved one another. What a beautiful time it was and a feeling it is to have grown up together with you all. More love, A happy Raksha Bandhan to you my brothers.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TVUW5xnNGq — Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) August 3, 2020

