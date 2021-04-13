Happy Ugadi: Makers Unveil New Posters From Narappa, Love Story, Varudu Kavalenu And Tuck Jagadish Movies

Today being the special day for all the Telugu people on the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the makers of Tollywood movies have shared the new posters of their movies on their social media pages and treated their fans with festive special updates.

We have collated the new posters of Narappa, Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, Tuck Jagadish, Love Story and Varu Kavalenu movies for all our readers… Take a look!

Narappa

On this special day, the makers of Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming movie 'Narappa' unveil a new poster.

In this poster, Venkatesh is seen in a complete traditional avatar along with his wife Priyamani and daughter. Even Rajeev Kanakala is also seen in the background. Narappa movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and is being bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner. This flick also has Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in other prominent roles. Well, Karthik Rathnam of Kancherlapalem fame will be seen as their elder son 'Munikanna'.



Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

Young hero who bagged a decent role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo is all set to entertain his fans with 'Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupareadu' movie.



In this new poster, he is seen riding a bike along with the lead actress Meenakshii Chaudhary and is all happy. This movie is directed by S Darshan and is produced by Ravi Shankar Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla under AI Studios and Shaastra Movies banners.



Love Story

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story movie.

It has Sai Pallavi and Chay is all smiles and walking on the road. He sported in a casual green tee while Pallavi looked beautiful in a yellow printed top and teamed it with a black skirt. This Shekar Kammula's directorial is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners.



Varudu Kavalenu

Even the makers of Naga Shourya's upcoming movie 'Varudu kavalenu' also released a festive special poster.

It has Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma standing but not facing each other. He looked cool in a suave look while Ritu looked classy draping a saree. This movie is being directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and us produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.



Tuck Jagadish

Well, on this special day, even Nani also shared a new poster from his upcoming movie 'Tuck Jagadish'.

In this poster he is seen all with his reel family with all smiles. Nasser, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh and a few other actors are seen in this festive special poster. He also wrote, "అందరికీశ్రీప్లవనామసంవత్సరఉగాదిశుభాకాంక్షలు".



Off late, Nani also announced that the release date of Tuck Jagadish is postponed due to the surge in the Covid-19 positive cases. He dropped a video message and shared this news with all his fans.

In this video, he said, "The rerecording work (of Tuck Jagadish) is in the final stage, and the output has come out quite well. We all are very excited to show it to you. It is a film that should be enjoyed with all family members. But, the ongoing circumstances are not in favour of us (to release the movie). This year, starting from Krack to the recent outing Vakeel Saab, you have made all the films super hits and blockbusters. You have supported the cinema like no other in India. Movies and Telugu audiences are inseparable. But, let's take a small break from releasing a new movie. The theatrical trailer of Tuck Jagadish will not be out on Ugadi. The new release date will be announced along with the trailer whenever it comes out. Yes, the release date of Tuck Jagadish is postponed from April 23. Wish you a happy and safe Ugadi,"



Tuck Jagadish movie is Shiva Nirvana's directorial and is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. It has music by ace musician SS Thaman and the cinematography field is managed by Prasad Murella.