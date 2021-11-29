'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' shoot postpones to January?

It is a known fact that Pawan Kalyan is doing a film called "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" in the direction of Krish and the film is yet to start its shoot after pandemic.

The shooting was supposed to start in December first week but as Pawan Kalyan is yet to wrap up the shoot of "Bheemla Nayak" and it's dubbing, the makers have postponed the shoot.

Now, the news is that Krish has planned the shoot post the release of "Bheemla Nayak" in January second week.

As of now, Krish is busy location hunting in Rajasthan.