Harish Shankar & Dasaradh for Aha?

Geetha Arts is one of the prestigious production houses in Tollywood. The production house is now venturing into producing OTT projects. As per the latest reports, Harish Shankar of 'Gabbar Singh' fame is all set to collaborate with 'Aha' for a web project. Bunny Vas has confirmed the same in his recent interview.

Harish Shankar will present this project and Dasaradh of 'Mr. Perfect' and 'Greek Veerudu' fame has already narrated a storyline to Harish Shankar and the latter also got impressed with the script. Harish Shankar has picked a budding director to wield the megaphone for this project.

More details regarding the project are yet to get announced and the film will have a direct digital release on the OTT platforms.

On the other hand, Harish Shankar is also waiting to team up with Pawan Kalyan again. The film's shoot will begin by the end of the year.