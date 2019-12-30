Harish Shankar to experiment with mega hero?

Director Harish Shankar is currently busy working on the script for his next movie. After teaming up with Mega Prince Varun Tej, the director came back to the success form, with the movie Gadhalakonda Ganesh. Harish already teamed up with Allu Arjun for Duvvada Jagannadham. Now, Harish wants to come up with an exciting project with another Mega hero.

Harish Shankar wants to come up with a story that reveals the new mass angle of Ram Charan. Although Charan did mass films in the past, director Harish wants to make this movie a different one, altogether. The talks are already going on between both of them and Harish might come up with a formal confirmation on the movie in the first half of next year.

By that time, Ram Charan would also be free from RRR, directed by Rajamouli.