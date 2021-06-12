Harish Shankar trashes fake title rumors on PSPK28

Harish Shankar's next film is with Pawan Kalyan. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The makers are yet to lock the leading lady in the film. Interestingly, there are multiple speculations around the film's title. However, Harish Shankar has given a clarity on the same.

When a fan asked, "Dear @harish2you, Many rumoured titles of #PSPK28 namely #Sanchari #StateKiOkkadu are being spread aggressively. request every fan not to spread fan made titles about #PSPK28 . request director @harish2you to trash all the rumours about #PSPK28", the director came up with a sharp reply.

Harish Shankar wrote, "Ya I too noticed ,and other than blocking those handles.. I don't see any other option to stop the gossips."

The untitled film will mark the reunion of Harish Shankar with Pawan Kalyan, for the second time. The complete details of the project will come out soon.