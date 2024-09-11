Harish Shankar unveils ‘Pailam Pilaga’ teaser

The teaser for the upcoming film Pailam Pilaga was recently unveiled by celebrated director Harish Shankar. Produced by Happy Horse Films, the movie explores the theme that money reigns supreme, whether one’s goal is to rule a village or dominate globally. The plot follows a young man from Telangana who dreams of striking it rich in Dubai. His quest for funds leads him to a village-benefiting business venture, entangling him in bureaucracy and jeopardizing his relationships with loved ones.

The film stars Sai Teja Kalvakota and Pavani Karanam in the lead roles. Despite its modest budget, Pailam Pilaga has already gained significant attention with three hit songs released. Shankar praised the teaser for its natural feel, catchy title, and engaging dialogues, particularly highlighting a memorable line about nurturing relationships.

Directed by Anand Gurram, known for his extensive work in advertising, this film marks his directorial debut. The technical team includes Yashwanth Nag for music, Sandeep Baddula for cinematography, and Ravi Teja and Sailesh Darekar for editing. Pailam Pilaga is set to hit theaters on September 20.