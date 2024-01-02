Harsha Chemudu’s ‘Sundaram Master’ locks release date

The film 'Sundaram Master,' produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurru under the banners of RT Team Works and Golden Den Media, features Harsha Chemudu and Divya Sripada in lead roles. The recently released teaser garnered positive reactions, setting high expectations for the movie.

The plot centers around Sundaram Master, a teacher facing challenges in a village, who becomes an English teacher in the remote village of Miryala Metta. The teaser hinted at an entertaining narrative where people of all ages enroll to learn English from Sundaram Master.

In a New Year's release, the makers unveiled the attendance promo for 'Sundaram Master.' The promo showcases Harsha Chemudu hilariously taking attendance of villagers with peculiar and amusing names. The promo concludes by announcing the film's release date—February 16, promising audiences an enjoyable and comedic experience.