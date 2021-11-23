HBD Naga Chaitanya: Nagarjuna Introduces The 'Chinna Bangarraju' Through A Special Teaser

Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 35th birthday today and turned a year older! On this special day, he is receiving birthday love from most of the Tollywood actors and his fans through social media. Well, on this special occasion, his father Akkineni Nagarjuna dropped a special teaser from his upcoming movie 'Bangarraju' and introduced his son as 'Chinna Bangarrraju'… He also wished him with a special note and made the day for all the fans of Chaitanya Akkineni!

In this teaser, Chaitanya is seen in a lively avatar mimicking his father Bangarraju. He went with the modish black sunnies, wore the black beaded bracelet and also adorned himself with the antique 'Puligoru' chain. Finally, he threw the stick in style on to his bullet bike and is all set to entertain his fans along with his father in this movie.

Along with sharing this teaser, Nagarjuna also wished his son jotting down, "Presenting our చిన బంగార్రాజ on his birthday… ️Love you ra! https://bit.ly/BangarRaju_Teaser".

Even the lead actress of this movie Krithi Shetty also wished Naga Chaitanya on this special occasion!

Happy birthday to the most humble and genuine @chay_akkineni garu ☺️❤️ #Bangarraju is here with swag, style and energy!! 😎😎😎 https://t.co/icIL9E9rmW — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) November 23, 2021

Here is the first look poster of Krithi Shetty from the Bangarraju movie… She is essaying the role of Nagalakshmi in this movie and looked awesome in a complete traditional avatar waving hands to her fans!

Thank you for the introduction @chay_akkineni 😎 being Naga Lakshmi has given me so much joy!!! 💓 can't wait to see #Bangarraju's look 🤩 https://t.co/lUmHIgEzUp — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) November 18, 2021

Chaitanya's dear uncle Venkatesh Daggubati also wished him with all his love…

Happy birthday Chay ! Sending my biggest, brightest wishes your way. Keep soaring @chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/jvkzzxHbaI — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 23, 2021

Well, speaking about the movie Bangarraju, this movie is the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana movie and has Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role in the prequel! Well, the Bangarraju movie is being produced by Nagarjuna itself under his home banner Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios banner while Anup Rubens will score the music for this family entertainer.

This movie may hit the big screens during the Pongal festival next year meanwhile Chaitanya is busy with a couple of other projects too. He will next be seen in Thank You film which has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. The first look of this movie is expected to release today in the evening!

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya… Do continue entertaining us this way with your amazing screen presence!