HBD Pawan Kalyan: The Title Song Of Bheemla Nayak Creates A Buzz On Social Media

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 50th birthday today ad turned a year older. It is a grand celebration occasion for all his fans. And making this special day turn memorable, the makers of his upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak have dropped the title song of this song. They dropped this song a few minutes ago and created a buzz on social media. Since then it is stealing the hearts of Power Star fans. The awesome folk lyrics and a few glimpses of Pawan Kalyan made the video worth watching!



Music director SS Thaman shared this song on his Twitter page and also wished Pawan Kalyan on this special day… Take a look!

The title track is a complete fusion one and is a concoction of upbeat electronic and folk beats. It is definitely a visual treat for all the fans and started off with the folk verses of well-known Kinnera artist Darshanam Mogiliah. He introduces Bheelma Nayak and his family with his awesome folk magic. Then Sri Krishna Prithvi Chandra and Ram Miryala take over the batten and croon the song making it into a stunning number. The complete credit goes to the Ramajogayya Sastry as his lyrics have done magic and made Power Star fans to celebrate the special day with this song!

Even Rana Daggubati also wished Pawan Kalyan on this special occasion and shared the title track on his Twitter page.

He wished Pawan Kalyan jotting down, "Happy happy Power star @PawanKalyan. Here it is, the POWER ANTHEM #BheemlaNayakTitleSong".

Even Krish Jagarlamudi, the director of Hari Hara Veera Mallu also shared a poster from this movie and wished Pawan Kalyan…

He wrote, "Someone who always thinks about d society n serves habitually in any event with such pride n conviction like u do deserve d world n more @pawankalyan sir. You are, and always will be, a true hero n it's an honour to be wishing you well on your birthday".

Well, Bheelma Nayak movie is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. According to the sources, Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will mimic Biju Menon's role. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop Bheemla Nayak and Rana Daggubati's role is still not revealed but his character name is Daniel Shekar. This movie is being directed by Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame and ace director Trivikram is penning the dialogues for this most-awaited movie. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also lined up with a few prestigious projects. He has director Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's untitled movie in his kitty.