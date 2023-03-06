Here Is The Beautiful First Look Poster Of Janhvi Kapoor From Junior NTR And Koratala Siva's Movie…

From day one of Koratala Siva and Junior NTR's movie announcement, there was a buzz that Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor might be roped in as the lead actress. And making the speculation true, the makers officially confirmed that this 'Gunjan Saxena' actress as the lead actress of this most-awaited movie. They also unveiled the special first look poster and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher. Today being Janhvi Kapoor's 26th birthday it's a special treat to all her fans too as it is her debut Tollywood movie!

Even Janhvi Kapoor also shared the first look poster on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor looked classy and is seen all enjoying the beauty of the blue sea sporting in a half saree. Her winsome smile and beautiful appeal made the poster worth watching. She is the perfect Jodi for our dear young tiger Junior NTR. Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "It is finally happening… Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30 #KoratalaSiva @anirudhofficial #NandamuriKalyanRam @rathnaveludop @sabu_cyril @sreekar.prasad @ntrartsoffl @yuvasudhaarts".

The makers also shared the same poster and wished her on this special occasion… She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30 Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor".

The caption of the poster, "The calm in the storm, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail" is also captivating!

This untitled movie is tentatively titled as 'NTR 30' and is being directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri under the NTR Arts banner in association with Yuvasudha Arts banner. It has young sensation Anirudh as the music director! Ratnavelu will handle the cinematography section and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of this complete entertainer.

Koratala Siva and Junior NTR have already worked for the social message-oriented movie 'Janatha Garage' which had Mohanlal in a prominent role. We need to wait and watch which plot there are going to pick up. As NTR's range has gone to a Pan-Indian level with Rajamouli's RRR movie, even his next movie should also hold the same intensity to own an extraordinary future just like Prabhas.

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor… It is going to be the best Tollywood debut for her for sure!