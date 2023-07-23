Here is the reason why Deepika Padukone missed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Comic Con event

The acting powerhouses of “Project K,” Kamal Haasan and Prabhas, along with the film’s director Nag Ashwin and producers Ashwini Dutt and his daughters Swapna and Priyanka took part in “Kalki 2898 AD” San Diego Comic Con event. Legendary Hindi actor Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t be part of the event physically, participated in the event via video conference.

However, the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone misses the event. The star actress’ mysterious absence at Comic Con disappointed fans big time. And here’s the reason why Deepika skipped Comic Con. Apparently, the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood prevented Deepika from attending Comic Con. Deepika is a member of the Screen Actors Guild of America (SAG).

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) – the protesting unions that began the strike nearly 2 months ago against the labour laws in Hollywood, instructed its members not to attend any promotional events or shootings for their films until the strike is over. This prompted Deepika to back out of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Comic Con event.