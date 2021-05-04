Here is why Nithya Menon replaced Sai Pallavi

We already knew that Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are all set to star in the much-awaited Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie Ayyappanum Koshiyumm.

Initially, the makers have roped in Sai Pallavi to pair up with Pawan Kalyan in the movie. But as per the latest reports, talented actress, Nithya Menen has replaced Sai Pallavi in the film. Digging deep into the details, it seems like Sai Pallavi has apparently demanded a whopping amount of 3 crores as remuneration to play the female lead in the movie. But as the makers have felt that the young actresses is quoting way too high prices.

So, they have decided to replace her with Nithya Menen who agreed to play the role with less remuneration. Nithya is now all set to romance Pawan Kalyan in the film. The shooting of the film will hit the floors as soon as Pawan Kalyan recovers completely from coronavirus.