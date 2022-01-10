Hero Trailer: Ashok Galla Promises Humour, Action And Thrilling Elements In His Debut Movie

It is all known that a new hero from the Ghattamaneni family is all set to make his debut in Tollywood with his first movie 'Hero'. The trailer of this action thriller is dropped on social media a few minutes ago and is creating noise too!

He also shared the trailer of the Hero movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

A day I will cherish forever!!! It feels like a festival already, and being mentioned by India's most Celebrated and Special Individual has firmly placed me on cloud 9 🙌🏼 Cannot get over this @ssrajamouli sir, can't express how grateful I am for your support 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/fX5IezQD2Q — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) January 10, 2022

Well, ace director SS Rajamouli unveiled this trailer through his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team of the Hero movie… He also wrote, "Here's #HeroTrailer… https://youtu.be/dDDUgaQuWMY. My best wishes to the entire team of #HERO and especially to @AshokGalla_ on his debut. #HEROFromJAN15th".

Going with the trailer, it is filled with humour, action elements and thriller sequences too. Going with the trailer, Ashok essays the role of a young guy who aspires to become a hero while his mother also supports him but his father Naresh and the lead actress Niddhi Aggerwal father Jagapathi Babu also oppose him and discourage too. Well, amid this Ashok is seen in numerous attires and treats his fans. While he is also seen in some fight sequences and a few glimpses of thriller elements are also shown in the video.

Speaking about the movie, Ashok Galla and Niddhi Agerwal are the lead actors in this movie. It is directed by Sriram Aditya and is produced by his mother under their home banner Amara Raja Media & Entertainment. Ghibran composed the music while Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad handled the cinematography section.

Hero movie will be released in the theatres on 15th January 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!