Heroine Hunt for Sharwanand's next begins

Sharwanand liked a script narrated by RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi and signed the film. Before approaching Sharwanand, the director approached a lot of other directors but the project did not take off. Siddharth is also going to be a part of the project. The film's shoot will resume soon.

The film unit is currently in the lookout for a leading lady in the movie. Initially, Samantha came into discussions for the project. But the media reports specified that Samantha walked out of the film and she was replaced with Aditi Rao Hydari. It looks like Aditi is not acting in the film. With the film getting delayed constantly, the actors could not allocate the dates for the film.

The latest rumour is that Sai Pallavi who acted with Sharwanand in Padi Padi Leche Manasu is in talks. But, Sai Pallavi is busy as an actor with multiple projects on hand. The film unit is still looking at potential options that could bring craze for the film.