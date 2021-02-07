Heroine Problem for Gopichand's next?

Director Maruthi is currently busy working on an interesting film with Gopichand. Tipped to be a court-room drama with a lot of commercial elements, the film's announcement has come up in an interesting manner. Maruthi initially approached Ravi Teja for the film but it did not work. Later, he narrated the script to Gopichand and got his approval for the film.

As of now, there is no clarity on the title and the film unit is going to announce it soon. Along with the title, the first look will be out soon. However, the film unit did not lock the leading lady of the film. The buzz is that the heroine will have a significance in the film and there is no confirmation on it yet.

Sai Pallavi was initially approached but she is very busy right now. And then, Maruthi wanted to cast Raashi Khanna but Gopi seems to be uninterested. There is no clarity now on who will play the leading lady in the film.