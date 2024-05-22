Charged up to combat flooding, GHMC launches shallow aquifer pilot project

Hyderabad: With groundwater levels declining, many borewells drying up, and streets flooding even after light rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the 'Shallow Aquifer Recharge Project' on a pilot basis. As part of this effort, the GHMC conducted an awareness programme in Habsiguda.

According to the GHMC, officials conducted an awareness programme on the project on Tuesday at Kakatiya Nagar Colony Park in Habsiguda. The event included representatives from the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), 'The Rainwater Project' team, and local residents. During the programme, they explained the details of the project.

The senior official at GHMC stated that, as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the NIUA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the project. The park boasts a watershed area exceeding 6.85 lakh sq meters, with a storage capacity of 44.6 crore litres and an annual rainfall potential of 53 lakh litres. This project aims to enhance the capacity not only to recharge groundwater but also to mitigate urban flooding.

On this occasion, Dr Sunanda Rani, Additional Commissioner, UBD, explained the purpose of the project and its potential benefits for the community. Kalpana, the head of 'The Rainwater Project' team, presented insights into the technical interventions undertaken at the park. She highlighted how these interventions will recharge the groundwater aquifers in the surrounding areas, thereby improving groundwater levels.

In addition to Kakatiya Park, this initiative has been implemented at four other parks in the city: KLN Yadav Park, Indira Park, GHMC Park in Sainikpuri, and Techno Park. These parks were chosen as locations for the shallow aquifer project.

As part of this initiative, the project involves drilling shallow water injection borewells to depths of 100–120 feet.

Water from the shallow aquifers is then pumped out, facilitating recharge of the underlying layers during rainfall. Additionally, water collected from the surrounding watershed is channelled through recharge pits. This comprehensive approach aims to recharge underground layers, ultimately raising the water table.

To improve water conservation efforts, GHMC and HMWS&SB have conducted a three-day training programme for a cadre of skilled plumbers and masons on rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. This initiative ensures that individuals seeking to install RRWH systems can readily access skilled labour.

M Chandra Sekhara Rao, deputy director, LB Nagar Zone, NIUA official Anirudh, circle manager UBD A Narasimha Rao, the Rain Water Project team, and other officials of GHMC were present.