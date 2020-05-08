Tollywood: HIT not a big HIT on the small screen

Tollywood: HIT is one of the hit movies in recent times, in Telugu. Vishwaksen starrer has opened to a lot of positive reports at the box-office. Later, the film released on Amazon Prime and those who watched it too poured compliments on the film. Recently, the movie got premiered on Television. During the lockdown, everyone is in their homes and the makers expected good TRP ratings but it is a shock.

On the occasion of May Day, World Famous Lover got premiered on Gemini TV and got 5.07 ratings. Race Gurram was premiered again and it got 5.56 ratings. Chalo got 5.09 rating and HIT is in the fourth place when compared to the ratings of other movies. Kalyan Ram's 118 got fifth place.

Nani produced the film HIT. Sailesh Kolanu is a director who made his debut as a director.