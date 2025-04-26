‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ comes with soulful single ‘Thanu’

Natural Star Nani’s much-anticipated film, HIT: The 3rd Case, is gearing up for a grand Pan-India release on May 1. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the film has already created significant buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled a special song titled Thanu. This romantic and intense number stands out for being shot entirely in a single continuous take. Composer Mickey J Meyer sets the perfect mood, while Anirudh Ravichander’s soulful voice breathes life into the melody. Penned by Raghav, the lyrics deeply capture the emotions of Nani’s character.

Thanu offers a refreshing glimpse into the softer side of Nani’s role, contrasting beautifully with the film’s gritty crime backdrop. The visuals capture a heartfelt cafe reunion between Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s character, delivering a tender moment that resonates strongly.

Behind the scenes, Sanu John Varghese impresses with his brilliant cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas R handles the editing. Sri Nagendra Tangala serves as the production designer, ensuring the film’s world feels vivid and authentic.

With its perfect blend of romance and crime, HIT: The 3rd Case is all set to thrill audiences nationwide when it hits the screens on May 1.