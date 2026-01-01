‘Honey’ promises chilling psychological horror rooted in reality

Written and directed by Karuna Kumar, Honey is an upcoming psychological horror film that brings together intense storytelling and unsettling realism. Featuring Naveen Chandra and Divya Pillai in the lead roles, the film is produced by Ravi Peetla and Praveen Kumar Reddy under the OVA Entertainments banner, with Sekhar Studios presenting the project.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 6, Honey draws inspiration from real-life incidents, weaving a gripping narrative around superstitions, blind beliefs, and disturbing psychological layers. The makers aim to explore how fear, faith, and the human mind intersect, creating an atmosphere that is both thought-provoking and terrifying.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Divi, Raja Ravindra, Baby Jayanni, and Baby Jayatri in significant roles, adding depth to the story. Backed by a strong technical crew, Honey boasts music composed by Ajay Arasada, crisp editing by Marthand K Venkatesh, and striking cinematography by Nagesh Bunnell.

Adding to the buzz, Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights, ensuring wide post-theatrical reach. Blending psychological intensity with social relevance and horror, Honey is poised to offer a compelling cinematic experience to audiences this February.