Hot beauty heaps praises on Balakrishna

Tollywood: Actress Pragya Jaiswal is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Tentatively titled as #BB3, Mass director Boyapati Srinu is on board to helm this project.

Recently, while talking in an interview, the actress is all praises about her co-star. "Working with Balakrishna sir is fantastic. He is like a powerhouse of energy and brings so much positivity and energy onto the sets. His passion for cinema is unmatchable," said Pragya who has already worked with Boyapati Srinu in 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', 'Simha' and 'Legend' movies. Talking about the director, Pragya said that his decision, conviction, and clarity are inspiring and he is like a driving force of the entire movie unit.

Pragya also added that shooting for BB3 has been a really special experience for her as it is the first film she started shooting after the pandemic. She also added that she was happy to be living her dreams.