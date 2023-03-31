House of Manchu's: Vishnu Introduces a Surprising Element in his Conflict with Manoj

Actor Manchu Manoj recently shared a viral video showing his elder brother, Vishnu, in a heated altercation with some of Manoj's acquaintances, further fueling speculation about the brothers' relationship. However, Vishnu Manchu has now added a major twist to the story by teasing a new reality show on Twitter called "House of Manchus." In the teaser, Vishnu introduces himself as Mohan Babu's son and shows snippets of his daily life, including working out at the gym and managing business affairs.

The teaser ends with the big reveal that "House of Manchus" is India's biggest reality show. Fans and industry insiders are now eagerly anticipating the show's premiere on a leading OTT platform, which is said to be modeled after the popular American reality TV show, "The Kardashians." It remains to be seen whether the viral video shared by Manoj was a planned part of the show or not.