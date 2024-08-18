Housefull Boards for Megastar Chiranjeevi's Indra 4K Re-release

Fans gear up for the grand re-release of Indra in stunning 4K on August 22nd. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s iconic film is making a sound return to theatres worldwide, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary, with housefull signs already going up in multiple locations.





Originally released in 2002, Indra became a massive blockbuster, solidifying Chiranjeevi’s status as a megastar. Directed by B. Gopal and produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Films, the film features an unforgettable performance by Chiranjeevi, along with stellar roles by Sonali Bendre, the late Aarthi Agarwal, Prakash Raj, and others. The powerful soundtrack by Mani Sharma also played a significant role in the film's success.



The 4K re-release has sparked a wave of nostalgia among long-time fans, while also introducing this classic to a new generation. Theatres are reporting overwhelming demand, with advance bookings filling up fast. The re-release is expected to reignite the “mega mass hysteria” that made Indra a cultural phenomenon two decades ago.



As August 22nd approaches, promising a celebration of one of Telugu fans eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the grandeur of Indra on the big screen once again.

