Hyderabad: Man dupes Tollywood producer Suresh Babu of Rs. 1 lakh over Covid vaccines

A man duped the Tollywood film producer Suresh Babu on the pretext of providing vaccine doses. Going into details, a man named Nagarjuna Reddy phoned Suresh Babu saying that there were 500 doses of vaccine and asked to deposit Rs. 1 lakh money to his wife's account. Believing his words, Suresh Babu transferred Rs. 1 lakh.



After receiving the money, the accused switched off the phone. Sensing something fishy, Suresh Babu's aide lodged a complaint against Nagarjuna Reddy at Jubilee Hills police station.



Nagarjuna Reddy was arrested by the Cyberabad Cyber ​​Crime Police four days ago. Police have arrested an entertainment channel spokesperson in connection with a case of cheating in the name of vaccination.



The entertainment channel spokesperson deceived many posing himself as was KTR PA. Nagarjuna Reddy is currently a remand prisoner in Sangareddy Jail.