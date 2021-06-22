Hyderabad: Man dupes Tollywood producer Suresh Babu of Rs. 1 lakh over Covid vaccines
A man duped the Tollywood film producer Suresh Babu on the pretext of providing vaccine doses
A man duped the Tollywood film producer Suresh Babu on the pretext of providing vaccine doses. Going into details, a man named Nagarjuna Reddy phoned Suresh Babu saying that there were 500 doses of vaccine and asked to deposit Rs. 1 lakh money to his wife's account. Believing his words, Suresh Babu transferred Rs. 1 lakh.
After receiving the money, the accused switched off the phone. Sensing something fishy, Suresh Babu's aide lodged a complaint against Nagarjuna Reddy at Jubilee Hills police station.
Nagarjuna Reddy was arrested by the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police four days ago. Police have arrested an entertainment channel spokesperson in connection with a case of cheating in the name of vaccination.
The entertainment channel spokesperson deceived many posing himself as was KTR PA. Nagarjuna Reddy is currently a remand prisoner in Sangareddy Jail.