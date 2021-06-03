Hyderabad police levies challan on Nikhil's vehicle

Nikhil Siddharth, the young hero in the Tollywood film industry is attending a lot of relief works during this lockdown. Nikhil is helping in procuring hospital beds, injections, medicines, and other emergency medical relief supplies. We have now learned that Nikhil's vehicle has been fined by the cops in Hyderabad.

There are apparently two challans levied on Nikhil's car right now. One of them is that Nikhil's vehicle is on the roads without any pass and that the cops find that there is no valid reason for the movement. The other reason is that the actor's car number plate is against the norms. Basing on the two reasons, the cops fined the actor's vehicle.



Earlier, Nikhil was stopped by the Hyderabad city police when he is on his way to deliver medicine.



On the work front, Nikhil's next film 18 Pages. He is also a part of the Karthikeya sequel.

