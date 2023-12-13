I am not a big fan of horror thrillers: Avasarala Srinivas

The upcoming Telugu horror thriller 'Pindam' is slated to release in theatres worldwide on December 15. Directed by Saikiran Daida, the film features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, Ravi Varma. Other cast members include Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi and Srilatha in crucial roles. The story is written by Saikiran Daida, Kavi Siddhartha and Toby Osborne. The movie is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati and co-produced by Prabu Raja.

Actor-director-writer Srinivas Avasarala, who played a crucial character in “Pindam,” opens up about the film. Let’s have a look into it.

What was your first reaction when director Sai Kiran Daida narrated you ‘Pindam?’

When director Sai Kiran narrated me the story, I also happened to watch his work 'Smoke'. I felt the short film has an unexpected twist in the end which I didn't expect. Thus, I felt he has the talent to hold the viewers' attention.

How is your character in ‘Pindam’ going to be?

I play Loknath who investigates and researches on super-natural beings. He happens to meet Eshwari Rao, who is an expert in the subject. How the events occur in the process and what is in store for the lead protagonist. The story sets in three different timelines.

Being a writer yourself, have you given inputs in dialogues or in script writing?

More than giving my inputs on the film sets, I would always want to learn from others. Everyone has their own style of narrating a story. I happened to watch and learn on the sets of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Eagle'. It was a good learning experience watching how the dialogues in big-budget films are written and executed.

What you have to tell about this genre?

I am not a big fan of horror thrillers. But, unexpectedly when I happened to watch a film named 'Prema Katha Chitram', I liked the way audience had reacted to it. I was surprised by audiences' reaction for the story. So, attention span of audience is more for horror genres compared to other films.

What do you like the most - script writing, acting or direction?

I like writing because it gives complete freedom. Acting is someone else's dream. I feel if you want to be a part of that dream, sometimes you have to work without properly knowing it. If you strike that resonance, acting comes out so good. Whereas, direction is all about managing people. Seventy percent of film direction is managing people.