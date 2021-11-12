"I pick my own stories," says Anand Devarakonda

Anand Devarakonda who marked his debut with 'Dorasani' movie scored a decent hit with his recent outing 'Middle-Class Melodies'. Now, the actor is all set to come up with his third film 'Pushpaka Vimanam'.

Being directed by Damodar, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on 12th November 2021. None other than Vijay Devarakonda bankrolled this project under the 'King Of The Hills' production banner. Recently, while talking in an interview, the actor revealed some interesting things about the film as well as his acting choices. The actor who clarified that he select his own stories said that Vijay Devarakonda will never interfere in this matter. Talking about the film, Anand Devarakonda says that he played the role of Chitalanka Sundar in the film and the story is all about his character whose wife elopes immediately after the marriage.

When asked if he got involved in the making of the film, the actors said that only the director had control over the project and Vijay also really liked the film which is why he is also promoting the film aggressively even though he is busy with his own films.